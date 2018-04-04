Bond denied for Orangeburg man facing four charges of attempted murder

Farrel Glover, 25, is charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection to a March 24 shooting that left one woman injured. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

An Orangeburg County man was denied bond by a judge on Wednesday for multiple charges of attempted murder.

Farrel Glover, 25, is charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection to a March 24 shooting that left one woman injured. He was arrested on Tuesday, April 3, through a combined effort of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Based on the investigation, an arrest was made from the information we developed,” the sheriff said. “My investigators are still working on this case to see if anyone else was involved.”

Orangeburg deputies said warrants for Glover’s arrest were obtained after four women reported being shot at during a confrontation on March 24. The women said they were traveling to a location on Whitaker Parkway to “resolve some issues.” After spotting several males at the location, the women turned around in an attempt to leave but they say the men followed them and began shooting at them.

One of the women in the car was shot. She is believed to have suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Glover was identified by witnesses at the scene as the shooter in the car.

Bond for Glover was denied for all four charges as well as for an unrelated traffic violation.

