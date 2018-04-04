1 dead following vehicle crash in Lower Richland Co.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have confirmed that one person is dead following a collision in Lower Richland County.

The crash happened on Air Base Road near Lower Richland Boulevard and Willow Wind Lane.

Troopers are on the scene, but details are limited at this time. Check back for more updates.

