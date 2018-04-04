1 dead following vehicle crash in Lower Richland Co. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

1 dead following vehicle crash in Lower Richland Co.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have confirmed that one person is dead following a collision in Lower Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have confirmed that one person is dead following a collision in Lower Richland County.
LOWER RICHLAND CO., SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have confirmed that one person is dead following a collision in Lower Richland. 

The crash happened on Air Base Road near Lower Richland Boulevard and Willow Wind Lane. 

Troopers are on the scene, but details are limited at this time. Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • 'We are not working in the Trump Administration,' councilwoman says during vote to fire county admin

    'We are not working in the Trump Administration,' councilwoman says during vote to fire county admin

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:02:59 GMT
    A vote to terminate County Administrator Gerald Seals exploded into contentious debate Tuesday night. (Source: WIS)A vote to terminate County Administrator Gerald Seals exploded into contentious debate Tuesday night. (Source: WIS)
    A vote to terminate County Administrator Gerald Seals exploded into contentious debate Tuesday night. (Source: WIS)A vote to terminate County Administrator Gerald Seals exploded into contentious debate Tuesday night. (Source: WIS)

    A Richland County Council meeting turned heated Tuesday night as council members voted 6 to 5 to terminate the contract of a council administrator and appoint an acting administrator. 

    More >>

    A Richland County Council meeting turned heated Tuesday night as council members voted 6 to 5 to terminate the contract of a council administrator and appoint an acting administrator. 

    More >>

  • Police: YouTube shooter was calm when found sleeping in car

    Police: YouTube shooter was calm when found sleeping in car

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:02:00 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:02:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly