Officials identify skeletal remains found by kids in Sumter - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Officials identify skeletal remains found by kids in Sumter

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Skeletal remains found in Sumter have been identified as Michael Thomson. (WIS)
Skeletal remains found in Sumter have been identified. (WIS)
Skeletal remains that were found in a wooded area by kids on Gaines Road have been identified.

The remains have been identified as those of 55-year-old Michael Joseph Thomson.

Thomson has been missing since September of 2017. DNA evidence submitted by immediate next of kin matched DNA evidence obtained at the autopsy.

The cause of death is still unknown at this time. The next of kin has been notified.

A group of kids playing on a regular Sunday afternoon originally discovered these remains in March 2018, according to the Sumter Police Department.

The Sumter County Coroner’s office, the Sumter Police Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s office and Dr. Thad Vincent of Palmetto Family Dentistry worked together on the case. 

