Burglar kicks down the back door of a Columbia home, steals chicken nuggets from the refrigerator

Columbia police were called to a home on Apple Valley Court on April 1 in response to a burglary where the victim alleged that chicken nuggets were stolen from her home.

The police report says an officer arrived and noticed that the unknown suspect entered the residence by kicking in the back door, destroying the door frame.

Two footprints were seen on the door, but the report also details that two chicken nuggets were also removed from the refrigerator inside. No word on if any barbeque or honey mustard also went missing.

The damage to the door is valued at $100. Meanwhile, the value of the chicken nuggets is only valued at $1.

The victim did not name a suspect. It probably wasn't the Hamburglar.

