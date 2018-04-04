Suspect wanted for punching man in the face, stealing truck - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspect wanted for punching man in the face, stealing truck

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
RCSD need your help finding this man who is wanted for assault and theft. (Source: RCSD) RCSD need your help finding this man who is wanted for assault and theft. (Source: RCSD)
(RCSD) (RCSD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle and larceny.

On April 1, 2018, deputies responded to a call about a stolen car.

The incident happened at a Shell gas station in the 9000 block of Garners Ferry Road.

A witness told deputies that she saw the suspect punch a man, hop into the man’s 2016 Chevy pickup truck and drive off.

The victim, who had his truck stolen, said he stepped out of his truck to buy items at the gas station, when the suspect approached him asking for money.

After waiving the suspect off, the victim bought some items and left.

The victim then returned to the convenience store for items he forgot. He was approached once again by the suspect.

The victim and the suspect got into a confrontation that led to the suspect punching the victim. The suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle, which had been left running with the key in the ignition.

The victim received injuries to his face as a result of the incident.

Along with the victim’s truck, a trailer and a boat that were attached to the truck were also stolen.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-04-04 15:15:25 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly