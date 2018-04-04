Suspect wanted for punching man in the face, stealing truck

RCSD need your help finding this man who is wanted for assault and theft. (Source: RCSD)

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle and larceny.

On April 1, 2018, deputies responded to a call about a stolen car.

The incident happened at a Shell gas station in the 9000 block of Garners Ferry Road.

A witness told deputies that she saw the suspect punch a man, hop into the man’s 2016 Chevy pickup truck and drive off.

The victim, who had his truck stolen, said he stepped out of his truck to buy items at the gas station, when the suspect approached him asking for money.

After waiving the suspect off, the victim bought some items and left.

The victim then returned to the convenience store for items he forgot. He was approached once again by the suspect.

The victim and the suspect got into a confrontation that led to the suspect punching the victim. The suspect then stole the victim’s vehicle, which had been left running with the key in the ignition.

The victim received injuries to his face as a result of the incident.

Along with the victim’s truck, a trailer and a boat that were attached to the truck were also stolen.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

