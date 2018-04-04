LIVE: MLK's life celebrated on 50 anniversary of assassination - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: MLK's life celebrated on 50 anniversary of assassination

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Source: WIS) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Source: WIS)
An event is taking place in Memphis marking 50 years since the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. there. This is an event marking the sanitation workers strike back then.

MORE: USC Professor: MLK was scheduled to be in Columbia day before his assassination

