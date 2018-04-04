LIVE: MLK's life celebrated on 50 anniversary of assassination

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
A man has barricaded himself in a home on Palmetto Green Drive near Colonial Charters, according to a tweet from Horry County PD.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.More >>
A Richland County Council meeting turned heated Tuesday night as council members voted 6 to 5 to terminate the contract of a council administrator and appoint an acting administrator.More >>
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle and larceny.More >>
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.More >>
An event is taking place in Memphis marking 50 years since the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. there. TMore >>
50 Years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A South Carolina native who fought and died during World War II is making his way home.More >>
