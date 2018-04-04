Traffic moving again on Calhoun Street after multi-vehicle wreck - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Traffic moving again on Calhoun Street after multi-vehicle wreck

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
A multi-vehicle wreck has slowed traffic on Calhoun Street. (WIS) A multi-vehicle wreck has slowed traffic on Calhoun Street. (WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Calhoun Street is temporarily closed to those traveling East due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Avoid the area if possible as crews clear the scene.

The incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. at Calhoun and Assembly Streets.

Columbia Fire on scene says everyone is okay. Some are being transported for precautionary reasons, according to officials. 

