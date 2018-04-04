WWII Veteran's remains to return to SC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WWII Veteran's remains to return to SC

WWII Veteran's remains to return to SC

A WWII Veteran's remains will be returning to SC. (WIS) A WWII Veteran's remains will be returning to SC. (WIS)
(WIS) -

A South Carolina native who fought and died during World War 2 is making his way home. 

The Department of Defense says Army Air Force 2nd Lieutenant William Harth's remains were identified after extensive testing. 

He will be returned to his family later on Wednesday and will be buried with full military honors on Friday.

