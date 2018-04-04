Remains of SC native killed in World War II return home after identity is revealed

A WWII veteran's remains will be returning to SC. (WIS)

A South Carolina native who fought and died during World War II is now making his way home.

The Department of Defense says Army Air Force 2nd Lieutenant William Harth's remains were identified after extensive testing. He will be returned to his family later on Wednesday.

Up until this past November, Harth had been unaccounted for.

He died at the age of 22 fighting in WW II when his aircraft was hit by German anti-aircraft fire. He was declared missing in action when his aircraft failed to return following the mission.

Harth will be buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery with full military honors Friday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.