USC Professor: MLK was scheduled to be in Columbia day before assassination

Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.More >>
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
All they want is someone to love and protect them.More >>
All they want is someone to love and protect them.More >>
A South Carolina native who fought and died during World War 2 is making his way home.More >>
A South Carolina native who fought and died during World War 2 is making his way home.More >>
Calhoun Street is temporarily closed to those traveling East due to a multi-vehicle collision.More >>
Calhoun Street is temporarily closed to those traveling East due to a multi-vehicle collision.More >>
Retired and on a fixed income, struggling to make ends meet, Pelion woman Anne Marie Scupp says her 'high' SCE&G bill doesn’t help.More >>
Retired and on a fixed income, struggling to make ends meet, Pelion woman Anne Marie Scupp says her 'high' SCE&G bill doesn’t help.More >>
50 Years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.More >>
50 Years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.More >>
The calendar says its spring, but it won’t feel like it soon. For some in the Midlands, it might not look like it either.More >>
The calendar says its spring, but it won’t feel like it soon. For some in the Midlands, it might not look like it either.More >>
A motorist has died after a tractor trailer hit a vehicle in Orangeburg County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A motorist has died after a tractor trailer hit a vehicle in Orangeburg County Tuesday afternoon.More >>