COMET bus becomes latest vehicle struck by object thrown from overpass

Investigators in Columbia are looking into another incident where a vehicle was struck by an object thrown from an interstate overpass.
Last Wednesday night, a brick came through the windshield of a COMET bus, according to driver Christopher Spencer.
The driver said he didn’t know what came crashing through the windshield until he brought the bus back to his supervisors and they found a brick on the floor.
“As I was driving,” he said, “I noticed that the window shattered. It was a loud sound. It sounded like a cannon. All I noticed is that there was a lot of glass on my clothes and all over the bus and I was just scared. I was petrified.”
At the time of the incident, Spencer said he was the only one on the bus. He was not injured.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
This month, we're showcasing 7-year-old Shamere, who has been in foster care since he was two years old. He's in foster care with his little sister, 4-year-old Aliyah, who has been in foster care since she was an infant.
All they want is someone to love and protect them.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.