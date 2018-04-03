COMET bus becomes latest vehicle struck by object thrown from overpass

Deputies in Lexington County are looking into multiple incidents where vehicles were hit by objects traveling under an overpass on Sunday night.

Investigators in Columbia are looking into another incident where a vehicle was struck by an object thrown from an interstate overpass.

Last Wednesday night, a brick came through the windshield of a COMET bus, according to driver Christopher Spencer.

The driver said he didn’t know what came crashing through the windshield until he brought the bus back to his supervisors and they found a brick on the floor.

“As I was driving,” he said, “I noticed that the window shattered. It was a loud sound. It sounded like a cannon. All I noticed is that there was a lot of glass on my clothes and all over the bus and I was just scared. I was petrified.”

At the time of the incident, Spencer said he was the only one on the bus. He was not injured.

