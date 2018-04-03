Driver dies in Orangeburg Co. after vehicle struck by tractor-trailer

A motorist has died after a tractor-trailer hit a vehicle in Orangeburg County Tuesday afternoon.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer was traveling south on Donovan Street and SC Highway 4 before coming to a stop. As the tractor-trailer crossed the roadway into a private drive, the driver of another vehicle ran into the rear tires of the tractor-trailer.

Lance Corporal Southern said the driver of the second vehicle became entrapped in the vehicle and later died from injuries sustained in the collision. The driver was also not wearing a seatbelt.

SCHP is continuing its investigation of the collision.

