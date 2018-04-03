Fans converge on Augusta to take in practice at Masters

Millions have watched the video, including baseball legends Deion Sanders and Chipper Jones.More >>
On a beautiful Tuesday, fans walked in awe at the storied grounds of Augusta National. People from near and far made their way to the popular course to watch golfers get a feel for what they can expect when the Masters Tournament officially begins on Thursday.More >>
No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.More >>
