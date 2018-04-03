Fans converge on Augusta to take in practice at Masters

On a beautiful Tuesday, fans walked in awe at the storied grounds of Augusta National.

People from near and far made their way to the popular course to watch golfers get a feel for what they can expect when the Masters officially begins on Thursday.

“It’s a lot to take in,” one fan said. “It’s like drinking through a fire hose. It’s an amazing experience.”

Some traveled from as far as Australia to take in Augusta first hand.

“We used to watch Greg Norman,” Paul, a native from Melbourne, said. “It was tough. To see Scotty have a win a few years ago made us say it’s time. We can go over and forgive Augusta.”

The experience is an awesome opportunity for many first-timers who walk the course, including some who stood out from the golfers themselves like former NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo.

“Amazing,” the 7-foot-2 Mutombo said. “My eyes all open. It’s great. Glad I took the chance to be here.”

The chance to be at Augusta for some fans is a dream come true. Some of those fans said they’d give up a lot to trade places with one of the pros for just one round.

“I was going to say I’d give up my first wife,” said Kevin White, “which I’ve already done.”

The 2018 Masters Tournament begins Thursday morning at Augusta National.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.