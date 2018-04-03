Fans converge on Augusta to take in practice at Masters - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fans converge on Augusta to take in practice at Masters

By Joe Gorchow, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
AUGUSTA, GA (WIS) -

On a beautiful Tuesday, fans walked in awe at the storied grounds of Augusta National.

People from near and far made their way to the popular course to watch golfers get a feel for what they can expect when the Masters officially begins on Thursday.

“It’s a lot to take in,” one fan said. “It’s like drinking through a fire hose. It’s an amazing experience.”

Some traveled from as far as Australia to take in Augusta first hand.

“We used to watch Greg Norman,” Paul, a native from Melbourne, said. “It was tough. To see Scotty have a win a few years ago made us say it’s time. We can go over and forgive Augusta.”

The experience is an awesome opportunity for many first-timers who walk the course, including some who stood out from the golfers themselves like former NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo.

“Amazing,” the 7-foot-2 Mutombo said. “My eyes all open. It’s great. Glad I took the chance to be here.”

The chance to be at Augusta for some fans is a dream come true. Some of those fans said they’d give up a lot to trade places with one of the pros for just one round.

“I was going to say I’d give up my first wife,” said Kevin White, “which I’ve already done.”

The 2018 Masters Tournament begins Thursday morning at Augusta National.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Video of one-armed teen catcher gains following

    Video of one-armed teen catcher gains following

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:31:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:47:24 GMT
    A video of Luke Terry, a teenage baseball catcher with one arm, has garnered millions of views on Twitter after being posted over the Easter weekend. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Tony Austin)A video of Luke Terry, a teenage baseball catcher with one arm, has garnered millions of views on Twitter after being posted over the Easter weekend. (Source: CNN/Twitter/Tony Austin)

    Millions have watched the video, including baseball legends Deion Sanders and Chipper Jones.

    More >>

    Millions have watched the video, including baseball legends Deion Sanders and Chipper Jones.

    More >>

  • Fans converge on Augusta to take in practice at Masters

    Fans converge on Augusta to take in practice at Masters

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:42:10 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    On a beautiful Tuesday, fans walked in awe at the storied grounds of Augusta National. People from near and far made their way to the popular course to watch golfers get a feel for what they can expect when the Masters Tournament officially begins on Thursday. 

    More >>

    On a beautiful Tuesday, fans walked in awe at the storied grounds of Augusta National. People from near and far made their way to the popular course to watch golfers get a feel for what they can expect when the Masters Tournament officially begins on Thursday. 

    More >>

  • No. 1 Villanova throttles No. 3 Michigan 79-62 for 2nd national title in 3 years

    No. 1 Villanova throttles No. 3 Michigan 79-62 for 2nd national title in 3 years

    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:59:54 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:59 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:59:31 GMT

    No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.  

    More >>

    No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly