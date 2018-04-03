IT'S A GIRL: New baby giraffe born to Ginger at Riverbanks Zoo

It's not often that a newborn gets described as 5' 7" and weighing 93 pounds, but here we are! (Source: Riverbanks Zoo/Facebook)

It's not often that a newborn gets described as 5' 7" and weighing 93 pounds, but here we are!

An unnamed, female baby giraffe was born to Ginger on April 2 at 1:30 p.m. Both mom and baby are doing well and the little lady began to walk shortly after birth.

This is just the first of several expected births this spring at the Riverbanks Zoo, including lionesses Lindaloni and Thebisa, and gorilla Kazi.

The zoo had previously welcomed a new baby koala to the mix as well!

The zoo made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday.

