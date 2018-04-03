Deputies: Three in custody after man assaults woman, fires shots - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies: Three in custody after man assaults woman, fires shots at home

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Travis Javez Dunham (left), Tommy Michael Jefferson (center), Jalonda Mashay Jackson (Source: Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center
(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people after a man attacked his ex-girlfriend at her home.

According to SCSO spokesman Ken Bell, 31-year-old Travis Javez Dunham went to his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 4500 block of Patriot Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. When he arrived, Dunham busted the woman’s windshield, broke into the home, and attacked the woman. Before leaving the residence, Dunham allegedly fired at least nine shots into the home. Inside the home, there were three other woman and 5-year-old child who was asleep.

Later, deputies received information that Dunham was at a hotel located on the 1200 block of Camden Highway. Authorities opted to wait until daylight to raid the room because it was believed Dunham had a child with him.

Shortly before the raid, a man who came out of the room was detained and confirmed Dunham was inside. Officers entered the room just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and found Dunham, two females, cocaine, several stolen handguns, and a small amount of cash. They were all taken into custody without incident.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “We had a suspect inside with weapons and were able to arrest him without anyone being injured. It could have easily had a different outcome had Mr. Dunham fired a weapon at the officers. We certainly want to thank SLED for its cooperation and assistance in bringing this to a successful end.”

Dunham has been charged with first-degree burglary, malicious injury to property, unlawful conduct toward a child, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a stolen pistol, and four counts of attempted murder.

The man who was detained after leaving the hotel room was identified as 22-year-old Tommy Michael Jefferson. He has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Jalonda Mashay Jackson, 33, has also been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Authorities say a fourth suspect will face charges for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of marijuana. However, the suspect has not been released from the hospital. She complained of a medical situation not related to the arrest.

