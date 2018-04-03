Charlotte murder suspect possibly hiding in Columbia, Spartanburg

Tyrell Abercrombie is wanted in connection with a shooting that took the life of Antwain Price in December in Charlotte. Police say he may be in the Columbia area. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are saying that the suspect in a shooting that took the life on Antwain Price in December may be staying at motels in Columbia or Spartanburg.

Tyrell Abercrombie, who goes by the nicknames "South Carolina" or "Jay," is wanted for shooting Price on his birthday on December 14. Price was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that Abercrombie knows he is pursued and is moving along interstates in the area.

Homicide detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie (AKA: “South Carolina” or “Jay”), who is wanted for the murder of Antwain Price. Ambercrobie may be staying at motels in Columbia or Spartanburg SC. Call 704-336-VCAT with info. pic.twitter.com/3uYR8IlS7H — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 3, 2018

Abercrombie, 32, is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in addition to other warrants unrelated to the murder.

Police advise that Abercrombie should be considered armed and dangerous. You should not approach the suspect, but instead, contact 911.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

