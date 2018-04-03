Charlotte murder suspect possibly hiding in Columbia, Spartanbur - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Charlotte murder suspect possibly hiding in Columbia, Spartanburg

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tyrell Abercrombie is wanted in connection with a shooting that took the life of Antwain Price in December in Charlotte. Police say he may be in the Columbia area. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) Tyrell Abercrombie is wanted in connection with a shooting that took the life of Antwain Price in December in Charlotte. Police say he may be in the Columbia area. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are saying that the suspect in a shooting that took the life on Antwain Price in December may be staying at motels in Columbia or Spartanburg. 

Tyrell Abercrombie, who goes by the nicknames "South Carolina" or "Jay," is wanted for shooting Price on his birthday on December 14. Price was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that Abercrombie knows he is pursued and is moving along interstates in the area.

Abercrombie, 32, is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in addition to other warrants unrelated to the murder. 

Police advise that Abercrombie should be considered armed and dangerous. You should not approach the suspect, but instead, contact 911. 

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:29:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>

  • Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:27:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

  • 3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

    3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:07:50 GMT

    The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.

    More >>

    The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly