Richland County looking for suspect who stole jewelry, handgun f - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Richland County looking for suspect who stole jewelry, handgun from vehicle

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
The suspect pictured is wanted for theft from a motor vehicle after deputies say he stole jewelry and a 9mm handgun out of a vehicle on Anwood Drive. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) The suspect pictured is wanted for theft from a motor vehicle after deputies say he stole jewelry and a 9mm handgun out of a vehicle on Anwood Drive. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County officials are looking for help in identifying a suspect who stole jewelry and a 9mm handgun from a vehicle on Anwood Drive in Columbia on March 6.

During the overnight hours, a suspect can be seen on surveillance footage approaching the vehicle. Deputies say the suspect then rummaged through the vehicle, taking jewelry and the mint green SCCY CPX-1 9mm handgun. 

The suspect is listed as being a black male of medium build and was wearing a hoodie.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

