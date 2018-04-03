WATCH LIVE: Police respond after shots fired at YouTube Headquar - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: Police respond after shots fired at YouTube Headquarters

Police tweeted for people to stay out of the area due to police activity. (Source: Raycom Media) Police tweeted for people to stay out of the area due to police activity. (Source: Raycom Media)
(WIS) -

Police are responding to reports of shots fired at the YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno, California. The female shooter is dead, reportedly of a self-inflicted gunshot wound

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:29:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>

  • Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:27:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

  • 3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

    3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:07:50 GMT

    The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.

    More >>

    The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly