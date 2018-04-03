SC House passes bill to remove Santee Cooper board, initiate stu - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

OTHER

SC House passes bill to remove Santee Cooper board, initiate study of state-owned utility

(Source: Florencebballer/Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Florencebballer/Wikimedia Commons)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina State House of Representatives passed a bill that would remove Santee Cooper's Board of Directors and set up a committee to study the sale of the state-run utility. 

The bill, which passed 104-7 on Tuesday will now go to the State Senate for a vote. 

Governor Henry McMaster released a statement in favor of the bill's passage, saying: 

Santee Cooper is saddled with $8 billion dollars in debt - $4.3 billion of it comes from the failed VC Summer project. The leadership of this rogue agency has demonstrated on numerous occasions that their interest lies in protecting their own jobs rather than protecting their own ratepayers. 

As I have stated before — the only feasible solution to protect ratepayers from shouldering this debt is the sale of Santee Cooper.

Speaker Lucas and the House of Representatives have shown tremendous leadership in their efforts to protect the ratepayers of our state. This legislation will allow the future of Santee Cooper to be objectively determined through a transparent and accountable process that places the interests of taxpayers and ratepayers first. 

I applaud the House for taking this historic first step and urge the Senate to pass it without delay.

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:29:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>

  • Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:27:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

  • 3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

    3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:07:50 GMT

    The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.

    More >>

    The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly