Cayce's Avenues area named Opportunity Zone by Gov. McMaster

Cayce's Avenues area has been selected by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster as an Opportunity Zone, part of an economic growth initiative established in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Opportunity Zones, as discussed by SC state leaders on March 23, encourage businesses with tax cuts and other incentives to open new locations and create new jobs in areas that are in need of revitalization.

The area in Cayce is established as an area "bounded by Knox Abbott to the north, 12th Street to the east, Railroad Street to the south, and the Congaree River to the west."

"The members of Cayce City Council and I hope that the Opportunity Zone designation will continue to incentivize growth and mobilize our efforts to revitalize and redevelop our city," Elise Partin, Mayor of the City of Cayce, said. "We look forward to reaching out to prospective businesses to tell them about these investment opportunities in Cayce."

A website has been established for citizens desiring more information about Opportunity Zones.

