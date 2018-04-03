Two displaced by mobile home fire in Lexington County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Crews on the scene of fire in Lexington Co.

Two displaced by mobile home fire in Lexington County

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire on Two Notch Road. (Twitter) Crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire on Two Notch Road. (Twitter)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Two people have been displaced by a fire in Lexington County. 

The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of Two Notch Road, according to County of Lexington. The road is closed to traffic as crews clear the scene. Seek an alternate route. 

There are currently no injuries, according to County of Lexington.

Officials say the home is total loss. The fire believed to have started in the kitchen area. 

The American Red Cross is assisting the families who were displaced. 

