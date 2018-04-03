Two displaced by mobile home fire in Lexington County

Crews on the scene of fire in Lexington Co.

Crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire on Two Notch Road. (Twitter)

Two people have been displaced by a fire in Lexington County.

The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of Two Notch Road, according to County of Lexington. The road is closed to traffic as crews clear the scene. Seek an alternate route.

1600 block of Two Notch Road temporarily shut down due to emergency personnel responding to mobile home fire. Please seek an alternate route. If traveling through the area, slow down and be on the lookout for emergency personnel. pic.twitter.com/OIceYpzJj2 — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) April 3, 2018

There are currently no injuries, according to County of Lexington.

Officials say the home is total loss. The fire believed to have started in the kitchen area.

Fire crews on scene in Lexington County. 1600th blk of Two Notch. County officials say Mobile home fire has been put out, no injuries, but 2 were displaced. They say fire is believed to have started in the kitchen. More info on @wis10 pic.twitter.com/jLq1MaguqA — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) April 3, 2018

The American Red Cross is assisting the families who were displaced.

