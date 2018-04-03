Group to rally at the State House for future of solar energy

A group will rally at the State House on Tuesday, saying the future of solar energy in South Carolina is at risk. The groups says that the gathering will likely be the largest Solar Rally in state history.

The rally is happening at 11:30 a.m.

Organizers say three thousand people make up the growing solar industry in the state and that House Bill 5045 could negatively impact that industry.

Those against House Bill 5045 go so far as to say it would completely eliminate the solar industry in South Carolina.

They claim it would force people to sell their solar power at a low rate to the utility companies and would then make people purchase their own power from the utility company at the retail rate.

They also say the bill would reduce solar customer savings so that utility companies can profit from the energy that customers produce in their own homes.

The bill is up for a vote in the house on Wednesday.

