FIRST ALERT: Say goodbye to the warm temps for now

Weather Highlights:

The nice, warm temperatures come to an end after today as a cold front moves through Wednesday

Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms Wednesday morning

Much cooler by Thursday

Enjoy today’s super warm temperatures as we have changes coming to our forecast by tomorrow.



A cold front arrives by Wednesday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of the front tomorrow morning through midday then we’ll see clearing skies and cooler temperatures.

The SPC (Storm Predilection Center) has parts of the Midlands under a “marginal” risk of severe weather for Wednesday. This would mostly be for Wednesday morning.

However, the dynamics for severe weather are looking very low. We'll continue to watch this over the next 24 hours.



Another cold front arrives by Saturday. This front will give us scattered showers and a quick hit of much cooler air for the weekend.



Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm. Highs middle 80s

Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild. Lows in the lower 60s

Wednesday: Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms that may contain gusty winds in the morning. Breezy, clearing and cooler by afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, highs middle 60s

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.