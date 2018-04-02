Man in his 60s assaulted outside home in Lexington County dies

A man in his 60s was found outside his home Friday morning beaten with broken ribs and injuries to his face and head. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A man in his 60s that was assaulted outside his home during the early morning of March 23 has died, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

#BREAKING: Victim in suspected assault succumbs to injuries

The man injured in a pre-dawn incident in front of his house March 23 has died. Community tips will be even more valuable to us as we never had a chance to speak to the victim about what happened. #LESM #LCSDnews https://t.co/bY4owV5t8J — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 2, 2018

The assault occurred around 5 a.m. outside the man's Wesley Court home when he went out to get the newspaper and was found later by his wife with broken ribs and head injuries.

Lexington County still hasn't identified a suspect or person of interest in this "brutal beating."

Officials say that community information about the incident is important, as they were never able to speak to the victim to find out more details.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

