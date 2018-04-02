Reports of influenza B are up, as overall flu activity decreases

The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
Officials in Lexington County need your help finding a man after several items were stolen from a home in January. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the man broke into a Bracken Drive residence on January 24 and took a safe containing jewelry, important documents, and credit cards. On the same day, the man used one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase at a local Walmart. Officials said he left the store in a burgundy sedan. If you have any i...More >>
Officials in Lexington County need your help finding a man after several items were stolen from a home in January. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the man broke into a Bracken Drive residence on January 24 and took a safe containing jewelry, important documents, and credit cards. On the same day, the man used one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase at a local Walmart. Officials said he left the store in a burgundy sedan. If you have any i...More >>
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.More >>
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.More >>
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.More >>
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.More >>
A federal court in Washington is telling the Trump administration it can't interfere with the ability of pregnant teens in the country illegally and being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.More >>
A federal court in Washington is telling the Trump administration it can't interfere with the ability of pregnant teens in the country illegally and being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.More >>
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.More >>
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.More >>
Doctors are teaching therapists how to interact with child patients over a screen, much like video calling through Facetime and Skype.More >>
Doctors are teaching therapists how to interact with child patients over a screen, much like video calling through Facetime and Skype.More >>
Jacoby Latta’s smile was as bright as his personality.More >>
Jacoby Latta’s smile was as bright as his personality.More >>
The City of Asheville released nine videos from officer body-worn cameras in an arrest that led to charges against a former Asheville police officer.More >>
The City of Asheville released nine videos from officer body-worn cameras in an arrest that led to charges against a former Asheville police officer.More >>
Parents – listen up! Flu season is not over. In fact, the strain popping up across the country is especially dangerous for young children.More >>
Parents – listen up! Flu season is not over. In fact, the strain popping up across the country is especially dangerous for young children.More >>