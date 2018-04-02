FIRST ALERT: Snowflakes this weekend in the Midlands? Check this out.

The calendar says its spring, but it won’t feel like it soon. For some in the Midlands, it might not look like it either.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that is forecast to move through the Southeast U.S. by Saturday, then offshore.

As the low pushes through the Palmetto State, we’ll have to watch it. We’re expecting mainly rain Saturday. Our temperatures will be above freezing for much of the day. Highs will be in the 60s. However, as the low starts moving offshore later in the day Saturday, some cooler weather might trickle in just in time for some of that rain to transition to some sleet or possibly a couple of snowflakes. No accumulation is expected at this time.

Communities adjacent to the North Carolina state line need to pay special attention to this system as it scoots by Saturday. Slightly larger impacts are possible, but we have several days to fine tune the forecast.

Please note that this forecast is not set in stone yet. Our forecast models will likely change over the next several days.

