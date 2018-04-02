FIRST ALERT: Rain, isolated storms Wednesday, then possible flakes this weekend

Get ready for showers, storms and possibly a couple of flakes over the next several days.

First, your WIS First Alert Weather Team have declared Wednesday as an Alert Day.

A cold front will slide through the Midlands Wednesday morning and early afternoon, giving way to scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

The threat for severe weather remains low here in the Midlands. However, an Alert Day has been issued for a couple of showers and storms that could produce gusty winds, especially by your lunch hour and early afternoon commute.

Expect wet weather to move through the area between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

As the front slides east by early to mid afternoon, it will take the threat for storms toward the Pee Dee.

Otherwise, here in the Midlands, expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Winds will blow in from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph. A few higher gusts are possible.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is also keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that is forecast to move through the Southeast U.S. by Saturday, then offshore.

As the low pushes through the Palmetto State, we’ll have to watch it. We’re expecting mainly rain Saturday across the Midlands. Our temperatures will be well above freezing for much of the day. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's. However, as the low starts moving offshore later in the day Saturday, some cooler weather might trickle in just in time for some of that rain to transition to some sleet or possibly a couple of snowflakes. No accumulation is expected.

Communities adjacent to the North Carolina state line need to pay special attention to this system as it scoots by Saturday night into Sunday morning. We're not expecting much from this, but we have several days to fine tune the forecast.

Please note that this forecast is not set in stone. Our forecast models will likely change over the next several days.

