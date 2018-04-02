Deputies seek possible suspect after credit cards, safe taken from home

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.More >>
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.More >>
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.More >>
Officials in Lexington County need your help finding a man after several items were stolen from a home in January. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the man broke into a Bracken Drive residence on January 24 and took a safe containing jewelry, important documents, and credit cards. On the same day, the man used one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase at a local Walmart. Officials said he left the store in a burgundy sedan. If you have any i...More >>
Four high profile police chases within the last week have resulted in three fatalities in the Midlands.More >>
A man in his 60s that was assaulted outside his home during the early morning of March 23 has died, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
Cloned horses have transformed the sport of polo, advancing the science along the way.More >>
A federal court in Washington is telling the Trump administration it can't interfere with the ability of pregnant teens in the country illegally and being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.More >>
