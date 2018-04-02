Deputies seek possible suspect after credit cards, safe taken fr - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies seek possible suspect after credit cards, safe taken from home

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Officials in Lexington County need your help finding a man after several items were stolen from a home in January.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the man broke into a Bracken Drive residence on January 24 and took a safe containing jewelry, important documents, and credit cards. On the same day, the man used one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase at a local Walmart. Officials said he left the store in a burgundy sedan.

If you have any information on this man’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Darren Wiseman at 803-513-1537 or dwiseman@lcsd.sc.gov.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

