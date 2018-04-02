Richland County welcomes first female Deputy Chief

Roxana Meetze is the first female to be promoted to Deputy Chief with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has promoted Roxana Meetze to Deputy Chief, the first woman to achieve that rank with the department.

Meetze will be commanding the new Richland County 911 Communications Center, set to be operational by mid-2019, according to RCSD.

Meetze has been with the sheriff's department for 24 years and is hailed as responsible for creating the agency's Gay and Lesbian Liaison Officer Program in 2004. Meetze was Deputy of the Year in 1998 and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2007.

