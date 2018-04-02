Former First Lady Jenny Sanford remarried over the weekend

The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.More >>
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.More >>
Love. Exciting and new. They aren't just lyrics to the theme from The Love Boat, you know. But nonetheless, we have to extend our congratulations to former First Lady Jenny Sanford for getting married this weekend.More >>
Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.More >>
Ulises Martinez-Garcia, 28, has pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after having been deported four previous times.More >>
The City of Asheville released nine videos from officer body-worn cameras in an arrest that led to charges against a former Asheville police officer.More >>
