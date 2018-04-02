Former First Lady Jenny Sanford remarried over the weekend

Love. Exciting and new.

They aren't just lyrics to the theme from The Love Boat, you know. But nonetheless, we have to extend our congratulations to former First Lady Jenny Sanford for getting married this weekend.

Sanford married investment banker Andy McKay. The two got engaged back in January 2017. Sanford posted a photo of the wedding on her Instagram.

A post shared by Jenny Sullivan Sanford (@jennyssanford) on Apr 1, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

Sanford, of course, was the former wife of former governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford.

The two divorced after Gov. Sanford's affair.

