Three plead guilty, one sentenced for illegal re-entry

Four men in the Midlands face prison and deportation after pleading guilty to illegal re-entry.

Ulises Martinez-Garcia, 28, of Mexico, has been deported four times previously and was arrested in December for driving under the influence.

Julio Domingo-Morales, 42, of Guatemala, was arrested in January for driving without a license and has been deported twice.

Julio Cesar Villareal-Garcia, 42, of Mexico, was arrested in November for driving under the influence and has been deported once before.

Aurelio Herrera-Mata, 35, of Guatemala, has already been sentenced for re-entry of removed aliens and will see 10 months in prison and is expected to be deported after serving his sentence. Herrera-Mata has been deported once before and was arrested in December for trafficking cocaine and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

All four men were arrested for other crimes and ICE - Enforcement and Removal Operations investigated each of the men, resulting in the discovery of their non-citizen status.

The maximum penalty for illegal re-entry is two years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000.

