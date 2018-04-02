Three plead guilty, one sentenced for illegal re-entry

The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
A federal court in Washington is telling the Trump administration it can't interfere with the ability of pregnant teens in the country illegally and being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.More >>
The calendar says its spring, but it won’t feel like it soon. For some in the Midlands, it might not look like it either.More >>
Jacoby Latta’s smile was as bright as his personality.More >>
Officials in Lexington County need your help finding a man after several items were stolen from a home in January. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the man broke into a Bracken Drive residence on January 24 and took a safe containing jewelry, important documents, and credit cards. On the same day, the man used one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase at a local Walmart. Officials said he left the store in a burgundy sedan. If you have any i...More >>
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.More >>
Crews have cleared the scene of a crash on Farming Creek Road in Irmo after a high speed chase ended in a crash.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.More >>
A 17-year-old missing from East Tennessee has been located, according to the TBI.More >>
