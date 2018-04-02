Sumter man pleads guilty to distributing child pornography - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sumter man pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 46-year-old Sumter man is facing five-to-20 years in prison after filing a guilty plea to distributing child pornography images that had "traveled in interstate/foreign commerce by computer," according to United States Attorney Beth Drake. 

Marlin Russell Derk will know his sentence after Judge Mary Geiger Lewis reviews the presentence report. That sentence has a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years. 

Derk could also face "Supervised Release" for as little as five years to possibly life. A fine of $250,000 could also be levied against Derk. 

