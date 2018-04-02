South Carolina woman takes to Twitter so stepdad with Stage 4 ca - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina woman takes to Twitter so stepdad with Stage 4 cancer can meet Tiger Woods during The Masters

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jordan Sierra is very close with her family, including her stepdad.  So when he, a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with lung cancer, her family rallied around him.  (Source: Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Jordan Miller is very close with her family, including her stepdad. 

So when Shane Caldwell, her stepfather, and a golf fanatic, was diagnosed with Stage 3B lung cancer in August 2016 after beating colon cancer twice, her Columbia family rallied around him.

But now, his he has Stage 4 lung cancer, and he has so much left he wants to do. 

"Cancer keeps trying to knock him down but it hasn’t taken away his love for the game at all. We watch the golf channel all day every day!" Miller said. "This sport is what brings him the most joy and sense of normalcy amongst all of the terrible side effects of cancer that he deals with on a daily basis."

She said her stepfather is selfless and never asks for much. She says his biggest dream is to play a round with Tiger Woods at Augusta National. Since Caldwell is unable to play golf of any kind, Miller wanted to find another way to help. 

Miller says someone donated two tickets to her parents to see that Masters this week. If he's cleared from the hospital, he'll be set to hit the course. But he has a bigger dream. 

"This is my stepdad, Shane," she wrote in an emotional March 30 Facebook post. "Throughout the progression of his disease over the last 20 months, the most frequently asked question he has for his doctors is 'when can I play golf again?' Shane has every reason to be selfish, to focus on himself and pursuing his dreams. But this isn’t just any man. He will focus on the well-being of every other person in the room before stopping to think about his own needs. He is truly a selfless and loving father, grandfather, and husband."

She's trying everything in her power to make this happen for him. 

"Shane is currently in the hospital for pain management, but his care team is working very hard to help him achieve his goal of attending the Masters," Miller wrote. "Anyone who knows him knows that he’s a fighter and won’t let anything stand between him and golf."

She's tweeted and tagged everyone she can think of - including Tiger Woods and the Masters Tournament themselves - to help with her stepfather's bucket list item. 

"PLEASE RETWEET!! I need help making my step dads dream of meeting @TigerWoods come true. He has stage 4 lung cancer and is very sick. This would mean the absolute world to him. Please help me make this happen for him," Miller tweeted April. 1. 

He's already met one enigmatic golfer - the always entertaining John Daly. 

But this proud student will not rest until she's accomplished her goal. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

