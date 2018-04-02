RCSD searching for missing 13-year-old with special needs who st - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RCSD searching for missing 13-year-old with special needs who stole family car

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
RCSD need help finding this missing 13-year-old girl. (Source: RCSD) RCSD need help finding this missing 13-year-old girl. (Source: RCSD)
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sherri Lyn Campbell was last seen at a relative’s home in Northeast Columbia on Sunday, April 1, 2018. It was at this home that Sherri Lyn took a green 1997 Jeep Cherokee with SC tag JFW416, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Sherri Lyn’s mom discovered a disturbing note which led her to believe that her daughter may do harm to herself, RCSD says. The child has special needs.

Lott says that Sherri Lyn is described as a black female, 5’ 6” tall, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black and red Jordan sneakers. 

Anyone with information about Sherri Lyn, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

