RCSD: Missing 13-year-old with special needs who took family car - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RCSD: Missing 13-year-old with special needs who took family car located

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
RCSD need help finding this missing 13-year-old girl. (Source: RCSD) RCSD need help finding this missing 13-year-old girl. (Source: RCSD)
A 13-year-old girl with special needs who went missing has now been located. 

Sherri Lyn Campbell was last seen at a relative’s home in Northeast Columbia on Sunday, April 1. It was at this home that Sherri Lyn took a green 1997 Jeep Cherokee with SC tag JFW416, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Sherri Lyn’s mom discovered a disturbing note which led her to believe that her daughter may do harm to herself, RCSD says. However, Sherri was found Monday in Kershaw County. 

She has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation. 

