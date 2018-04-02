RCSD: Missing 13-year-old with special needs who took family car located

The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Administrators are trying to make Stoneman Douglas as safe as possible. Some students said they’re missing the point.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.More >>
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.More >>
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old.More >>
The study found that infants who were given antibiotics were more than twice as likely to develop asthma, among other findings.More >>
No. 1-seeded Villanova holds a 37-28 lead over No. 3-seeded Michigan at halftime in the men’s basketball national championship game.More >>
Officials in Lexington County need your help finding a man after several items were stolen from a home in January. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the man broke into a Bracken Drive residence on January 24 and took a safe containing jewelry, important documents, and credit cards. On the same day, the man used one of the stolen credit cards to make a purchase at a local Walmart. Officials said he left the store in a burgundy sedan. If you have any i...More >>
Four high profile police chases within the last week have resulted in three fatalities in the Midlands.More >>
A man in his 60s that was assaulted outside his home during the early morning of March 23 has died, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.More >>
