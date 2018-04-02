Masters tournament benefits Columbia economy - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Masters tournament benefits Columbia economy

Masters tournament benefits Columbia economy

The Midlands are benefiting from the Masters Tournament that starts this week. (WIS) The Midlands are benefiting from the Masters Tournament that starts this week. (WIS)
(WIS) -

Golf is in the air as The Masters pre-tournament in Augusta begins Monday April 2.

Places in the Midlands including hotels, the airport and roadways will be busy April 2 and April 3 as fans make their way to Augusta.

Several hotels in the Midlands are already booked. Airport officials say they do see an increase in traffic as many people fly to Columbia, rent cars and drive to Augusta.

Midlands natives Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan are both teeing off.

Johnson is a Coastal Carolina graduate and had to bow out of the Masters last year because of an injury.

He won the 2016 open and came in 4th in his last Masters attempt.

Wesley Bryan is a University of South Carolina graduate and this is his Masters debut.

He won his first PGA tour last year and had five top-10 showings overall.

Our sports team will be bringing you live coverage from Augusta. 

Sports Director Rick Henry and Joe Gorchow are both headed to Augusta National this morning. 

You can check out their coverage of the Masters tonight on WIS--and on the WIS News app. 

