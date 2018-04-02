Police looking for suspect after high-speed chase ends in crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
A high speed chase ended in a crash in Irmo on Monday April 2. (WIS) A high speed chase ended in a crash in Irmo on Monday April 2. (WIS)
Crews have cleared the scene of a crash on Farming Creek Road in Irmo after a high speed chase ended in a crash.

The incident began when the Richland County Sheriff's Department chased a suspect.

After the crash, crews were searching for the driver. There is no word yet on that person's whereabouts or condition.

There are no details about additional passengers or injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol, RCSD, Richland County EMS and Irmo Fire responded to the scene. 

WIS will continue to update this story. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

