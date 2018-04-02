FIRST ALERT: Very warm and dry to start the week

Weather Highlights:

Nice and warm the next few days with well above normal temperatures

Cold front brings showers on Wednesday

Cooler by Thursday

We’ll continue the great warm, spring temperatures today and tomorrow and just add a few more clouds with highs in the middle 80s!

A cold front arrives by Wednesday. This will give us widespread showers and a few isolated thunderstorms ahead of the front.

We’ll cool down the rest of the week before the next system comes in by Saturday with scattered showers.



Forecast:



Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs middle 80s

Tonight: Fair. Lows upper 50s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, breezy and very warm. Highs middle to upper 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs middle 70s.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.