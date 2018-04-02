FIRST ALERT: Very warm and dry to start the week - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Very warm and dry to start the week

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Weather Highlights:

  • Nice and warm the next few days with well above normal temperatures
  • Cold front brings showers on Wednesday
  • Cooler by Thursday

We’ll continue the great warm, spring temperatures today and tomorrow and just add a few more clouds with highs in the middle 80s!

A cold front arrives by Wednesday. This will give us widespread showers and a few isolated thunderstorms ahead of the front.

We’ll cool down the rest of the week before the next system comes in by Saturday with scattered showers.

Forecast:

Today:  Partly cloudy and warm.  Highs middle 80s

Tonight:  Fair.  Lows upper 50s

Tuesday:  Increasing clouds, breezy and very warm.  Highs middle to upper 80s

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.  Highs middle 70s.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

