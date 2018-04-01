Lexington Co. deputies search for man wanted for using stolen pr - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington Co. deputies search for man wanted for using stolen prepaid debit card

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department need your help finding a man wanted for using a stolen debit card.

According to investigators, the man bought more than $100 in goods from the convenience store on Bush River Road using a Green Dot card on February 26.

The man can be seen on surveillance footage wearing a baseball cap and a white shirt with a graphic.

If you have any information about this man’s identity or whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

