Lexington Co. deputies search for man wanted for using stolen prepaid debit card

Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department need your help finding a man wanted for using a stolen debit card.
According to investigators, the man bought more than $100 in goods from the convenience store on Bush River Road using a Green Dot card on February 26.
The man can be seen on surveillance footage wearing a baseball cap and a white shirt with a graphic.
If you have any information about this man’s identity or whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Records show this man made a large purchase at a convenience store using someone else's card.
Sunday, April 1 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-04-01 05:32:53 GMT
Monday, April 2 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:08:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Salena Manni, the fiancee of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, holds the couple's son, Aiden as she and Clark's uncle, Curtis Gordon attend a rally aimed at ensuring Clark's memory and calling for police reform, Saturda...
The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Stephon Clark was shot from behind.
Sunday, April 1 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:13:01 GMT
Monday, April 2 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:06:59 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. The Trump administration is siding with the Palestine Liberation Organization in urging the Supreme Court to reject an ap...
The Trump administration is siding with the Palestine Liberation Organization in urging the Supreme Court to reject an appeal from American victims of terrorist attacks in Israel in the early 2000s.
Sunday, April 1 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:13:20 GMT
Monday, April 2 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:06:56 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, right, and White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, left, watch as President Donald Trump talks with a patient during a Veterans Affairs Dep...
Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making it clear he was fired from his job amid conflicting claims from the White House.
Sunday, April 1 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:33:20 GMT
Monday, April 2 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:05:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columb...
Mississippi State and Notre Dame have arrived in style, walking the red carpet into the arena a few hours before the championship game.More >>
Mississippi State and Notre Dame have arrived in style, walking the red carpet into the arena a few hours before the championship game.More >>
Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:35:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.