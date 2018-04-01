RCSD pulls April Fools' Day prank on ‘Live PD’ fans

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department tugged at the hearts of “Live PD” fans across the Midlands Sunday evening.

Arguably one of the most popular law enforcement agencies on the A&E’s hit show announced on Twitter they would no longer be part of the documentary series.

After careful consideration, Sheriff Leon Lott has decided that Richland County will no longer be on LivePD. @OfficialLivePD #LivePD #LivePDNation pic.twitter.com/yxqZnQYaAG — RCSD (@RCSD) April 1, 2018

The tweet received more than 100 replies in less than an hour as some fans were saddened by the news while others seemed suspicious of the announcement.

Like keen investigators who can tell when things don’t quite add up, those fans were spot-on. Shortly after the initial message from the sheriff’s department, RCSD revealed the announce was, in fact, an April Fools’ Day joke aimed at getting a rise out of fans.

Mission accomplished.

Good one....You gave me a heart attack! pic.twitter.com/HWACWFMDnh — Kris (@squinto24) April 1, 2018

I was about to cry ?? — Anne Green (@morningbird213) April 1, 2018

Some April Fool’s joke just aren’t funny!!!! — LambDebM (@LambDebM1) April 1, 2018

Seriously, Richland County and the rest of the "Live PD" crew will return for a new season on April 6.

