RCSD pulls April Fools' Day prank on ‘Live PD’ fans

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department tugged at the hearts of “Live PD” fans across the Midlands Sunday evening.

Arguably one of the most popular law enforcement agencies on the A&E’s hit show announced on Twitter they would no longer be part of the documentary series.

The tweet received more than 100 replies in less than an hour as some fans were saddened by the news while others seemed suspicious of the announcement.

Like keen investigators who can tell when things don’t quite add up, those fans were spot-on. Shortly after the initial message from the sheriff’s department, RCSD revealed the announce was, in fact, an April Fools’ Day joke aimed at getting a rise out of fans.

Mission accomplished. 

Seriously, Richland County and the rest of the "Live PD" crew will return for a new season on April 6. 

