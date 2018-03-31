'Glow in the Dark' Easter egg hunt celebrates 5th year - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'Glow in the Dark' Easter egg hunt celebrates 5th year

By Emily Scarlett, Reporter/Anchor
Looking for a little Easter fun this weekend? Palmetto Weekend has a list of events across the Midlands for you and your family! Looking for a little Easter fun this weekend? Palmetto Weekend has a list of events across the Midlands for you and your family!
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

On Saturday, kids in Cayce went hunting for 5,000 glow in the dark Easter eggs.

This is the fifth year that Cayce United Methodist Church has hosted the event, providing 5,000 eggs to the make the event possible.

Members of the church say, thanks to social media, the event has really grown over the years. They say they started out with around 50 children. This year, there are more than 500.

"They have really just supported this event and embraced this event so the children in this community can come out and know that God loves them, he has risen and he is our savior," says Lisa Fisher, who helped to coordinate the event.

Saturday’s event also included inflatables, crafts and the telling of the Easter story all before the glow in the dark Easter egg hunt for kids of all ages.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

