A'ja Wilson named winner of 2018 Citizen Naismith Women’s Player of the Year award

The awards just keep coming for USC’s A’ja Wilson.

On Saturday, the Gamecock senior forward was named the winner of the 2018 Citizen Naismith Women’s Player of the Year award.

Wilson is the first Gamecock, and the sixth SEC player, to receive the award. She is the eighth woman to collect a prep and collegiate Naismith Trophy, and she joins her head coach, Dawn Staley, on the list of all-time winners of the award.

Wilson is among the nation’s top 11 scorers and rebounders with both numbers ranking as her career highs.

She has collected every national player of the year award so far, this season. The Wooten Award is the last remaining honor and will be named on April 6.

Wilson guided the Gamecocks to a 29-7 overall record, an SEC Tournament championship and the NCAA Elite 8.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.