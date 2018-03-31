Troopers locate, arrest driver involved in fatal Richland Co. hit and run

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have announced an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run incident that happened on March 29.

Benjamin Parker, 63, of Gadsden was arrested on Friday.

Parker is accused of driving the car that struck and killed 20-year-old Christa Beatrice Alicia Hudson on South Cedar Creek Road. Troopers say the car used in the hit-and-run was found at a home in Gadsden around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Parker is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

