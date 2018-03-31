Troopers locate, arrest driver involved in fatal Richland Co. hi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Troopers locate, arrest driver involved in fatal Richland Co. hit and run

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have announced an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run incident that happened on March 29.

Benjamin Parker, 63, of Gadsden was arrested on Friday.

Parker is accused of driving the car that struck and killed 20-year-old Christa Beatrice Alicia Hudson on South Cedar Creek Road. Troopers say the car used in the hit-and-run was found at a home in Gadsden around 5 p.m. on Friday. 

Parker is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • A'ja Wilson named winner of 2018 Citizen Naismith Women’s Player of the Year award

    A'ja Wilson named winner of 2018 Citizen Naismith Women’s Player of the Year award

    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-31 17:58:45 GMT
    (Source: Gamecock WBB/Twitter)(Source: Gamecock WBB/Twitter)
    (Source: Gamecock WBB/Twitter)(Source: Gamecock WBB/Twitter)

    The awards just keep coming for USC’s A’ja Wilson. 

    More >>

    The awards just keep coming for USC’s A’ja Wilson. 

    More >>

  • Jalen Rose: Enough is enough when it comes to college pay

    Jalen Rose: Enough is enough when it comes to college pay

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:45:09 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-03-31 17:56:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morry Gash). Kansas players warm up on the court during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Kansas players warm up on the court during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.

    Count Jalen Rose among those who want players to share in some of the millions brought in by the NCAA tournament.

    More >>

    Count Jalen Rose among those who want players to share in some of the millions brought in by the NCAA tournament.

    More >>

  • K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to North for rare concerts

    K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to North for rare concerts

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:32:19 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-03-31 17:55:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...(AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly