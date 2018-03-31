Sumter driver charged following fiery crash into home - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sumter driver charged following fiery crash into home

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A Sumter man is facing multiple charges after he crashed a car into a home Friday night. (Source: Sumter Police Department) A Sumter man is facing multiple charges after he crashed a car into a home Friday night. (Source: Sumter Police Department)
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

A Sumter man is facing multiple charges after he crashed a car into a home Friday night. 

Joseph Carter Outlaw, 23, is charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, and providing false information to police. 

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of South Wise Drive. 

Officers say the car Outlaw was driving veered off the roadway and hit a tree just before crashing into the home. The one person inside the home at the time of the crash helped pull Outlaw out of the car before the car caught fire. He was flown to a Columbia hospital where he remains in stable condition. 

The Sumter Fire Department responded to this incident along with Sumter PD. 

Officers say the investigation is continuing. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

