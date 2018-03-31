Three men caught on surveillance stealing TVs, alcohol from Lexington Co. bar

Lexington County deputies are searching for three men who broke into a bar and stole TVs and alcohol. (Source: LCSD)

Lexington deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating three men who broke into a local bar back in February.

Deputies said the men broke a hole in the wall of Jaks Villa located at 2518 Fish Hatchery Road on February 18.

The men were seen on surveillance video taking multiple televisions from the bar along with a large amount of alcohol.

Investigators say they believe the trio is also responsible for stealing an AED machine out of an ambulance that was parked nearby.

Anyone who may recognize the men is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

