Three missing West Columbia children found safely

West Columbia Police are searching for Taylor (left), Antonio (center), and Tonivea (right) Johnson who all went missing from their home on Friday. (Source: WCPD)

Three West Columbia kids who went missing on Friday have been found, according to the West Columbia Police Department.

Tonivea Johnson, 14, Taylor Johnson, 13, and Antonio Johnson, 2, reportedly went missing from their West Columbia home.

Officers thanked the community for their help in locating the children.

All children have been located.... Thank you for your help! — West Columbia PD (@westcolumbiapd) March 31, 2018

