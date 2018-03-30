Three missing West Columbia children found safely - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Three missing West Columbia children found safely

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
West Columbia Police are searching for Taylor (left), Antonio (center), and Tonivea (right) Johnson who all went missing from their home on Friday. (Source: WCPD) West Columbia Police are searching for Taylor (left), Antonio (center), and Tonivea (right) Johnson who all went missing from their home on Friday. (Source: WCPD)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Three West Columbia kids who went missing on Friday have been found, according to the West Columbia Police Department. 

Tonivea Johnson, 14, Taylor Johnson, 13, and Antonio Johnson, 2, reportedly went missing from their West Columbia home.

Officers thanked the community for their help in locating the children. 

