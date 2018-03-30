Police searching for three missing West Columbia children

Tonivea is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. (Source: WCPD)

Tonivea is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. (Source: WCPD)

Antonio was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with grey stripes, grey or black sweatpants, and blue and black shoes. (Source: WCPD)

West Columbia Police are searching for Taylor (left), Antonio (center), and Tonivea (right) Johnson who all went missing from their home on Friday. (Source: WCPD)

West Columbia Police are asking for the community’s help in locating three kids that went missing on Friday.

Officers say Tonivea Johnson, 14, Taylor Johnson, 13, and Antonio Johnson, 2, reportedly went missing from their West Columbia home.

Antonio was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with grey stripes, grey or black sweatpants, and blue and black shoes.

Taylor is described as standing 5 feet tall weighing about 110 pounds.

Tonivea is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds.

Anyone who may have any information on where these kids may be located is urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.