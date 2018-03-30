Traffic moving slowly on I-126 following vehicle fire

A vehicle fire on Interstate 126 eastbound near the Greystone Boulevard exit blocked traffic for some time Friday evening.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time as for whether or not anyone was injured.

WIS has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At least one lane appears to have been reopened, however, traffic is still backed up in the area. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution or find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.