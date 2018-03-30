Alexander steps downs as head football coach, AD at Mid-Carolina

Louie Alexander has decided to step down as the head football coach and athletics director at Mid-Carolina High School.

Alexander, 46, served as the school’s athletics director while coaching football and other sports for the last 13 years.

“I’ve spent 23 years in this district and, sometimes, you get to a place and get a different perspective and an opportunity came along. Being an athletics director and a head football coach for 13 years at the same spot, it wears on you a little bit.”

Before his tenure running the Rebels’ athletics program, Alexander spent 10 years at Whitmire. Spending more than two decades in the Newberry County School District has been rewarding for Alexander, which made the decision to seek a new coaching opportunity a difficult one.

“There are great people here,” Alexander said. “I get the opportunity to come to work with a great faculty and staff. I have great coaches that have worked with me and great coaches in this district that I’m very close to and athletic directors as well. The relationships that I’ve formed with those people and, obviously, the kids that you’ve been with, that’s the thing that you end up leaving. That’s not ever a good thing.

“But with that being said, it gives you an opportunity to do the same thing somewhere else. I’ve never seen it done anywhere other than Newberry County. Like I said, it’s an opportunity for me to step back and continue working and doing what I love to do, which is coaching kids and teaching kids. I just think, right now, this is what’s best for me.”

Mid-Carolina finished 1-9 this past season.

