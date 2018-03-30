Gamecocks' Wilson picks up two more national awards

Another day. Another pair of national awards for A’ja Wilson.

The Gamecocks senior forward was selected as the winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

This is the fourth national player of the year award for Wilson. Previously, Wilson was national awards from USA Today, espnW, and the Associated Press. The 6-foot-5 USC star also picked up the WBCA Wade Trophy on Thursday.

Wilson became a three-time SEC Player of the Year this season. She is the only player in the conference’s history to do so. She is also the only Gamecock in program history to win the AP National Player of the Year award.

The former Heathwood Hall standout was among the top 10 players in the country in scoring (22.6 ppg), blocked shots (3.2 bpg), double-doubles (24), defensive rebounds (8.0 rpg), free throws made (186), and free throw attempts.

Wilson is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award. The Naismith Trophy winner will be announced on Saturday. The Wooden Award winner will be revealed on April 6.

On Friday, Wilson also took home the inaugural Lisa Leslie Award given to the nation's top center in women's college basketball.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.